PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 to be released soon: Here's how to download scorecards from pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: The result for the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 5 is expected to be released soon. The PSEB Class 5 Result is expected to be announced in early April. The scorecards will be available at PSEB's official website — pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: Step-by-step guide to download the marksheet To ensure a smooth experience for parents and students, the Punjab School Education Board provides results through its official portal.

Follow these steps to check the PSEB Class 5 marksheet at pseb.ac.in:

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Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Results’ tab located on the homepage.

Look for the link titled "Primary Examination Result, March 2026."

Enter credentials — roll number and date of birth

Once the details are submitted, the digital marksheet will appear.

Download and print a copy for immediate reference.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: How to check scorecard via SMS In cases of high web traffic or limited internet connectivity, the PSEB offers an SMS facility for students to check their Class 5 results.

To receive the PSEB Class 5 result on your mobile phone, follow these steps:

Open your SMS app and type: PB05

Send it to 56767650.

The subject-wise marks and qualifying status will be sent to your inbox shortly. PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard The PSEB Class 5 online result offers a provisional marksheet. Parents should verify the following details carefully:

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Student’s Name and Roll Number

Father’s and Mother’s Name

School Name and District

Subject-wise Theory and Practical Marks

Total Marks Obtained and Final Grade

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: Grading System The PSEB follows a comprehensive grading structure based on percentage ranges. This helps evaluate a child’s performance across all subjects, including Punjabi, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Education.

The assessment includes theory papers and internal evaluation marks — Theory carries 80 marks, and internal assessment carries 20.

Percentage Range Grade 91% – 100% A+ 81% – 90% A 71% – 80% B+ 61% – 70% B 51% – 60% C+ 41% – 50% C 0% – 40% D (Needs Improvement)

Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: What’s next for students? Following the online declaration of the PSEB Class 5 Result, the original marksheets and certificates will be distributed through respective schools within a few weeks.

Students who will successfully clear the Class 5 exams will be eligible for admission into Class 6.

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For those who were unable to secure passing marks in one or more subjects, the PSEB will conduct supplementary/compartment exams likely in July 2026.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 release date: Past trends PSEB results are traditionally expected in early April. Looking at previous years, the board has maintained a reliable schedule, announcing results on March 30 in 2025 and April 1 in 2024.

Year Result Date 2026 To be announced 2025 March 30, 2025 2024 April 1, 2024 2023 April 7, 2023 2022 May 6, 2022

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: Past performance PSEB success rates for the primary board exams remain exceptionally high. In 2024, the state recorded a near-perfect 99.84% pass rate, with girls marginally outperforming boys. The year was also a milestone for individual achievement, as more than 550 students secured full marks.

Regional data shows a clear divide: Pathankot continued to dominate with the highest consistent scores, whereas Mohali sat at the lower end of the state’s performance spectrum.