PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 to be released soon: Here's how to download scorecards from pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: The result for the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 5 is expected to be released soon. The PSEB Class 5 Result is expected to be announced in early April. The scorecards will be available at PSEB's official website — pseb.ac.in.
To ensure a smooth experience for parents and students, the Punjab School Education Board provides results through its official portal.
Follow these steps to check the PSEB Class 5 marksheet at pseb.ac.in:
In cases of high web traffic or limited internet connectivity, the PSEB offers an SMS facility for students to check their Class 5 results.
To receive the PSEB Class 5 result on your mobile phone, follow these steps:
The PSEB Class 5 online result offers a provisional marksheet. Parents should verify the following details carefully:
The PSEB follows a comprehensive grading structure based on percentage ranges. This helps evaluate a child’s performance across all subjects, including Punjabi, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Education.
The assessment includes theory papers and internal evaluation marks — Theory carries 80 marks, and internal assessment carries 20.
|Percentage Range
|Grade
|91% – 100%
|A+
|81% – 90%
|A
|71% – 80%
|B+
|61% – 70%
|B
|51% – 60%
|C+
|41% – 50%
|C
|0% – 40%
|D (Needs Improvement)
Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass.
Following the online declaration of the PSEB Class 5 Result, the original marksheets and certificates will be distributed through respective schools within a few weeks.
Students who will successfully clear the Class 5 exams will be eligible for admission into Class 6.
For those who were unable to secure passing marks in one or more subjects, the PSEB will conduct supplementary/compartment exams likely in July 2026.
PSEB results are traditionally expected in early April. Looking at previous years, the board has maintained a reliable schedule, announcing results on March 30 in 2025 and April 1 in 2024.
|Year
|Result Date
|2026
|To be announced
|2025
|March 30, 2025
|2024
|April 1, 2024
|2023
|April 7, 2023
|2022
|May 6, 2022
PSEB success rates for the primary board exams remain exceptionally high. In 2024, the state recorded a near-perfect 99.84% pass rate, with girls marginally outperforming boys. The year was also a milestone for individual achievement, as more than 550 students secured full marks.
Regional data shows a clear divide: Pathankot continued to dominate with the highest consistent scores, whereas Mohali sat at the lower end of the state’s performance spectrum.