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PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 to be released soon: Here's how to download scorecards from pseb.ac.in

The PSEB Class 5 Result is anticipated in early April 2026, accessible online and via SMS. Students need at least 33% to pass.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published28 Mar 2026, 12:16 PM IST
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PSEB Class 5 Result 2026
PSEB Class 5 Result 2026
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PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: The result for the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 5 is expected to be released soon. The PSEB Class 5 Result is expected to be announced in early April. The scorecards will be available at PSEB's official website — pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: Step-by-step guide to download the marksheet

To ensure a smooth experience for parents and students, the Punjab School Education Board provides results through its official portal.

Follow these steps to check the PSEB Class 5 marksheet at pseb.ac.in:

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  • Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Results’ tab located on the homepage.
  • Look for the link titled "Primary Examination Result, March 2026."
  • Enter credentials — roll number and date of birth
  • Once the details are submitted, the digital marksheet will appear.
  • Download and print a copy for immediate reference.

Also Read | DSSSB 2026: How to download result released on dsssb.delhi.gov.in? Details here

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: How to check scorecard via SMS

In cases of high web traffic or limited internet connectivity, the PSEB offers an SMS facility for students to check their Class 5 results.

To receive the PSEB Class 5 result on your mobile phone, follow these steps:

  • Open your SMS app and type: PB05
  • Send it to 56767650.
  • The subject-wise marks and qualifying status will be sent to your inbox shortly.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

The PSEB Class 5 online result offers a provisional marksheet. Parents should verify the following details carefully:

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  • Student’s Name and Roll Number
  • Father’s and Mother’s Name
  • School Name and District
  • Subject-wise Theory and Practical Marks
  • Total Marks Obtained and Final Grade
  • Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

Also Read | MP Board Result 2026 today at rskmp.in: How to download 5th, 8th class scores

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: Grading System

The PSEB follows a comprehensive grading structure based on percentage ranges. This helps evaluate a child’s performance across all subjects, including Punjabi, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Education.

The assessment includes theory papers and internal evaluation marks — Theory carries 80 marks, and internal assessment carries 20.

Percentage RangeGrade
91% – 100%A+
81% – 90%A
71% – 80%B+
61% – 70%B
51% – 60%C+
41% – 50%C
0% – 40%D (Needs Improvement)

Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: What’s next for students?

Following the online declaration of the PSEB Class 5 Result, the original marksheets and certificates will be distributed through respective schools within a few weeks.

Students who will successfully clear the Class 5 exams will be eligible for admission into Class 6.

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For those who were unable to secure passing marks in one or more subjects, the PSEB will conduct supplementary/compartment exams likely in July 2026.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 release date: Past trends

PSEB results are traditionally expected in early April. Looking at previous years, the board has maintained a reliable schedule, announcing results on March 30 in 2025 and April 1 in 2024.

YearResult Date
2026To be announced
2025March 30, 2025
2024April 1, 2024
2023April 7, 2023
2022May 6, 2022
Also Read | RBSE 10th result 2026 out: Website down — Here are direct links to check score

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: Past performance

PSEB success rates for the primary board exams remain exceptionally high. In 2024, the state recorded a near-perfect 99.84% pass rate, with girls marginally outperforming boys. The year was also a milestone for individual achievement, as more than 550 students secured full marks.

Regional data shows a clear divide: Pathankot continued to dominate with the highest consistent scores, whereas Mohali sat at the lower end of the state’s performance spectrum.

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