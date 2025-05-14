PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Visit pseb.ac.in for scores at 3 PM; check marks via SMS, DigiLocker

PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the PSEB intermediate results today in the next few hours for over 2 lakh students. Students can check their scorecard at the official website- pseb.ac.in by using their PSEB roll number, after the results are announced.
2 key things needed for PSEB12th Result 2025
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains will be releasing the results in a press conference where key statistics like overall pass percentage this year, school-wise result, gender-wise performance and district-wise results will be shared, in addition to toppers' list.
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains' May 13 post on X states, “Punjab School Education Board will declare the results of Class 12 (10+2) tomorrow, 14th May 2025, at 3:00 PM. Wishing all students the very best!”
Catch all PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result LIVE Updates here
To check PSEB 12th Result 2025 via SMS follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Create a new message.
Step 2: Type PB12<space>Roll number (Example- PB12 10029876)
Step 3: Send the message to 5676750
Step 4: The candidate will receive PSEB 12th Result 2025 on the same mobile number.
Ekampreet Singh from Ludhiana's BCM Senior Secondary School secured the top position last year in the PSEB 12th result with perfecr 100 percent marks. Meanwhile, Ravi Uday Singh from Shri Muktsar Sahib's Govt Senior Secondary School obtained the second position.
Students can check PSEB Punjab Board 12th result 2025 via DigiLocker by following the steps below:
Step 1: Visit DigiLocker website or open DigiLocker application.
Step 2: Log in with the registered credentials and password.
Step 3: Navigate to the ‘education’ tab and click on ‘Punjab’
Step 4: Select PSEB among the list of education boards and universities.
Step 5: Enter the required credentials
Step 6: Check and download PSEB 12th mark sheet.
The candidate must have completed the Aadhaar Number sync process and should have created a DigiLocker account previously to access 12th scorecard.
Follow the steps mentioned below to download PSEB 12th Result 2025 from website:
Step 1: Visit the PSEB official website at pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on 'PSEB Class 12 Result 2025'
Step 3: In the login window, enter roll number and click on Submit.
Step 4: The PSEB Class 12 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Check and download scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.