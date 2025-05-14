PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Visit pseb.ac.in for scores at 3 PM; check marks via SMS, DigiLocker

PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the PSEB intermediate results today in the next few hours for over 2 lakh students. Students can check their scorecard at the official website- pseb.ac.in by using their PSEB roll number, after the results are announced.

2 key things needed for PSEB12th Result 2025

Official website - pseb.ac.in

PSEB roll number

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains will be releasing the results in a press conference where key statistics like overall pass percentage this year, school-wise result, gender-wise performance and district-wise results will be shared, in addition to toppers' list.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains' May 13 post on X states, “Punjab School Education Board will declare the results of Class 12 (10+2) tomorrow, 14th May 2025, at 3:00 PM. Wishing all students the very best!”

