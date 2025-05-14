Subscribe

PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Visit pseb.ac.in for scores at 3 PM; check marks via SMS, DigiLocker

PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board will declare Class 12 results today. Stay informed about latest updates related to PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result with Mint.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated14 May 2025, 01:07 PM IST
PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The wait is finally over as the crucial date -May 14 - has arrived when PSEB Class 12 results will be announced. (PTI)

PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the PSEB intermediate results today in the next few hours for over 2 lakh students. Students can check their scorecard at the official website- pseb.ac.in by using their PSEB roll number, after the results are announced.

2 key things needed for PSEB12th Result 2025

  • Official website - pseb.ac.in
  • PSEB roll number

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains will be releasing the results in a press conference where key statistics like overall pass percentage this year, school-wise result, gender-wise performance and district-wise results will be shared, in addition to toppers' list.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains' May 13 post on X states, “Punjab School Education Board will declare the results of Class 12 (10+2) tomorrow, 14th May 2025, at 3:00 PM. Wishing all students the very best!”

Catch all PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result LIVE Updates here

Follow updates here:
14 May 2025, 01:07 PM IST

PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result 2025 LIVE: How to check PSEB 12th Result 2025 via SMS?

 

To check PSEB 12th Result 2025 via SMS follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Create a new message.

Step 2: Type PB12<space>Roll number (Example- PB12 10029876)

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750

Step 4: The candidate will receive PSEB 12th Result 2025 on the same mobile number.

14 May 2025, 12:59 PM IST

PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result 2025 LIVE: Who was the topper last year? Know topper's score here

Ekampreet Singh from Ludhiana's BCM Senior Secondary School secured the top position last year in the PSEB 12th result with perfecr 100 percent marks. Meanwhile, Ravi Uday Singh from Shri Muktsar Sahib's Govt Senior Secondary School obtained the second position.

14 May 2025, 12:39 PM IST

PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result 2025 LIVE: How to check PSEB 12th Result 2025 with DigiLocker?

 

Students can check PSEB Punjab Board 12th result 2025 via DigiLocker by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit DigiLocker website or open DigiLocker application.

Step 2: Log in with the registered credentials and password.

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘education’ tab and click on ‘Punjab’

Step 4: Select PSEB among the list of education boards and universities.

Step 5: Enter the required credentials

Step 6: Check and download PSEB 12th mark sheet.

The candidate must have completed the Aadhaar Number sync process and should have created a DigiLocker account previously to access 12th scorecard.

14 May 2025, 12:37 PM IST

PSEB (Punjab Board)12th Result 2025 LIVE: How to check PSEB 12th Result 2025 online?

Follow the steps mentioned below to download PSEB 12th Result 2025 from website:

Step 1: Visit the PSEB official website at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'PSEB Class 12 Result 2025'

Step 3: In the login window, enter roll number and click on Submit.

Step 4: The PSEB Class 12 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Check and download scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

