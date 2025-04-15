PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Websites to check, steps, expected time, date and more

PSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2025: The results for Punjab Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2025 are expected to be released soon on the official website pseb.ac.in.

The students can see their results once the results are announced and download their scorecards. Though it is expected that the results for Punjab Board exams 2025 could be announced by April-end for Class 10 and by May first week for Class 12, PSEB is yet to announce the official date and time of the results.

PSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2025: When were the exams conducted? The Class 12 exams were conducted from Feb 19 to April 4, while for Class 10 the PSEB conducted the exams from March 10 to April 4.

Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Websites to check Punjab Board Class 10 Result will only be available on the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: How to check? Step 1: Open the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ option available at the top of the website.

Step 3: Select the link for the Class 10/12 result.

Step 4: Enter the required details – login id, roll number, password, etc – in the given fields and submit them.

Step 5: The PSEB Class 10/12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Verify the result, download it, and take a printout for future reference.

Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Check result via SMS Students can also get their results through SMS.

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Open the Messages tab on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type a)PB10 and send it to 56767650 for Class 10 and b) PB12 and send it to 56767650 for Class 12.

Step 3: Receive your Punjab Board Class 12 result as a message on your phone.