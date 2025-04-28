PSEB Result 2025 date: Punjab Board to declare Class 10, 12 scorecards at pseb.ac.in; check when, how to download

PSEB Result 2025 date: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is in the final stages of evaluation process and will be declaring the result anytime soon. PSEB administered the Class 10th state board exams between March 10 and April 4 this year at various exam centres across Punjab. Meanwhile, PSEB conducted Class 12 exams between February 13 and April 4 this year.

Students will be able to access their scorecards once it is released on the official website pseb.ac.in, using their roll number mentioned on the admit card.

When to expect Punjab Board result 2025? Last year, PSEB Class 10 results were declared on April 18 while that of Class 12 were announced on April 30. These past year dates indicate that the results will be announced in the coming days. It is important to note that an official announcement regarding the exact result date is awaited.

An overall pass percentage of 93.04% was recorded last year in the Punjab Board Class 12 exams.

All you need to pass Punjab Board Class 10 and 12 exam Students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks to qualify the PSEB 10th and 12th theory examinations.

How to check Punjab Board result 2025? Follow the below mentioned steps to check Punjab Board 10th, 12th result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to 'Results' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the Punjab Board Class 10th or 12th Result 2025 link.

Step 4: Enter required details and click on submit to check result.

Step 5: Save and download result displayed on the screen. Take out a hard copy for future reference.