The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has released the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2021-22) result on Sunday.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the result through the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in.

The Board has conducted the PSTET exam on 24 December last year. The answer key for the same was released in January 2022.

Here's how to download PSTET Result 2021

-Visit the official website of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test at, pstet.pseb.ac.in.

-Click on the PSTET result link.

-Enter the required credentials such as application number, password or Roll Number, and Date of Birth to log in.

-Your PSTET Result 2021-2022 will appear on the screen.

-Save, Download the PSTET Result and take a printout of it for future use.

