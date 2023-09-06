Puducherry: Centre approves 10% reservation for government school students in medical education1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 01:23 PM IST
The Union Home Ministry has approved Puducherry's proposal of 10% reservation for students from government schools in medical education.
The Union Home Ministry has approved a proposal from Puducherry to introduce a 10% horizontal reservation for students graduating from government higher secondary schools in undergraduate medical education reported PTI.
