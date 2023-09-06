The Union Home Ministry has approved a proposal from Puducherry to introduce a 10% horizontal reservation for students graduating from government higher secondary schools in undergraduate medical education reported PTI.

This reservation policy has been put into immediate effect and is set to benefit students who have successfully cleared the NEET examination and have completed their education from government schools starting from standard one.

The decision has been welcomed by Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who issued separate press releases expressing their gratitude to the Central government for approving this proposal put forth by the territorial government.

In Pune, on September 5, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

The purpose of this agreement is to facilitate research collaborations and promote scientific cooperation between these entities. The MOU also includes provisions for faculty exchange programs. This collaboration aims to drive new research in areas such as genomics, which have implications for lifestyle diseases and emerging illnesses like malignant cancer.

The signing ceremony took place at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in the presence of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh. This MOU also includes provisions for enhancing scientific cooperation through faculty exchange programs.

Singh in his inaugural address at the conference said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, in just two years, India could produce two DNA vaccines and one nasal vaccine."

During the event, Singh also inaugurated the Association of Physicians of India (API) chapter of AFMC, Pune, and the first annual conference of API-AFMS Continuing Medical Education (CME) on "emerging trends in the practice of medicine" as part of the AFMC's platinum jubilee celebrations.

(With inputs from PTI)