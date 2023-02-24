Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Education / Punjab Board Class 12 English exam cancelled after reports of question paper leak

1 min read . 05:13 PM IST PTI
New date for the exam will be announced later.

  • According to a state government statement, on the directive of Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the examination has been cancelled.

The Punjab School Education Board's Class 12 English examination slated to be held on Friday was cancelled following reports of question paper leak.

According to a state government statement, on the directive of Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the examination has been cancelled.

The statement quoting Bains said that taking immediate measure after receiving reports of the leak of the question paper, he had instructed the authorities to cancel the exam.

The minister also ordered a high-level probe into the matter and said no person involved in the matter will be spared and exemplary action will be ensured against the erring.

New date for the exam will be announced later.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

