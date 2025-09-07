Punjab schools: Will classes resume tomorrow? Check latest update

Punjab continues to reel under severe flooding, leaving the northern state paralysed and forcing authorities to shut educational institutions. As per a Punjab government order, all government and private schools, colleges, and universities were directed to remain closed until September 7. Now, the question remains—will the authorities extend the holidays further?

Advertisement

As per a recent tweet by Punjab’s Minister of School Education, Harjot Singh Bains, all government, private, and aided schools, colleges, and universities in the state will reopen as usual from tomorrow.

However, if any institution remains affected by floods, the decision to keep it closed will rest with the respective district’s Deputy Commissioner.

Issuing directions for school management, Minister Bains stated: “It will be mandatory for the management of private schools to ensure that the school building and classrooms are completely safe to guarantee the safety of students and teachers.”

Government Schools Closed for Students Till Sept 8 The minister further clarified that all government schools in Punjab will remain closed for students on September 8. Teachers, however, are required to report for duty to thoroughly inspect school premises. Any issues or structural defects must be immediately reported to the Deputy Commissioner and the Engineering Department.

Advertisement

In addition, cleaning operations will be carried out with the help of School Management Committees (SMC), panchayats, municipal councils, and corporations. Once these inspections and safety checks are completed, schools will reopen for students starting September 9, 2025.

Rising Death Toll The death toll in the Punjab floods has risen to 46, with three deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Nearly 19,998 villages across 23 districts have been affected, with Gurdaspur among the worst hit.

Advertisement

PM Modi to Visit Punjab on September 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the deluge -affected state on September 9 to take stock of the situation. Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, have inundated large parts of the state following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Continuous rain in Punjab in recent days has further aggravated the crisis.

Will Chandigarh, Himachal Extend School Holidays Too? Along with Punjab, schools in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh were also ordered to remain shut till September 7. Authorities are expected to decide soon whether to reopen institutions or extend the closures after reviewing weather conditions.

Advertisement

So far, nearly 22,854 people have been rescued from the worst-hit regions. The NDRF, Armed Forces, BSF, Punjab Police, and local volunteers continue round-the-clock rescue operations. To support those displaced, 219 relief camps have been set up, sheltering more than 6,100 individuals.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) also confirmed ongoing missions across Punjab, Himachal, and Jammu & Kashmir. “Indian Air Force helicopters continue to provide relief operations… evacuating 541 people from the Bharmor-Chamba sector and airlifting over 10,000 kg of essential relief material in Kullu and Kishtwar sectors. The IAF has assets positioned for follow-up tasks, reflecting its unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” the statement said.