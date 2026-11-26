Edtech company PhysicsWallah (PW), founded by Alakh Pandey, is expanding beyond school education and competitive exam preparation, entering the formal higher education sector with a digital university in Punjab.

The state government has notified the Physicswallah Digital University, Patiala Act, 2026, paving the way for the institution to offer undergraduate, postgraduate and career-oriented programmes through online and distance learning.

The university is expected to begin its first academic session in July 2027, with admissions targeted for the same month, according to The Economic Times. Its proposed academic portfolio will span more than 16 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes, subject to recognition by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other applicable regulatory approvals.

The company said in its investor presentation filed with stock exchanges that the proposed university would build on its existing education platform by expanding into formal degree programmes and career-focused learning. PhysicsWallah's wholly owned subsidiary, Nextseed Foundation, will sponsor the institution, which will function as a self-financed university.

Which courses will PhysicsWallah Digital University offer? The university plans to organise its academic programmes across five schools:

1. Business and Management

2. Computer and Information Technology

3. Humanities and Social Sciences

4. Journalism and Media Communication

5. Skills and Vocational Studies

According to the company's investor presentation, its proposed degree offerings include Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Master of Commerce (MCom), Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA).

The portfolio will also include programmes incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and data science. Career-oriented certifications are proposed in Banking and Financial Services, Digital Marketing with AI and Social Media Marketing.

The company has also outlined programmes combining academic degrees with competitive examination preparation, including BCom with Chartered Accountancy (CA) preparation and BA with Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preparation. Its MBA offering is aimed at CAT aspirants, while skills diplomas are expected to incorporate apprenticeship opportunities.

How will the digital university operate? PhysicsWallah plans to adopt an AI-enabled learning framework, integrating technology into teaching, assessments, student engagement and academic support.

The proposed model will combine live online classes, faculty mentoring and global faculty interaction sessions. Its digital infrastructure will prioritise mobile-first access and low-bandwidth connectivity to reach students in smaller towns and remote locations.

The company also intends to bring faculty from IITs, IIMs and industry into its academic ecosystem, according to its investor presentation.

What did Alakh Pandey say? Pandey stated the initiative would extend the company's focus on making education affordable and accessible into formal higher education.

“Since its inception, PW has been focused on providing students across the country with accessible quality learning at affordable costs and equal opportunity for all students irrespective of geography or economic status. The Digital University will help us take this vision into formal higher education. We want students to access good teachers, the right guidance, and learning opportunities that prepare them for robust careers,” he said, according to a release.