Punjab PSTET result 2025 OUT at pstet.pseb.ac.in; check direct link to download

PSTET Result 2025: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training announced the results of the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 on February 19, 2025.

PSTET Result 2025: The results of the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 has been announced by the Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) on Wednesday, February 19,2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The candidates can download the results from this link.

About PSTET 2025 The PSTET 2025 exam is conducted to select candidates for various teaching positions in Punjab schools. The exam comprised two papers. In Paper 1, the eligibility of candidates who want to teach from Classes 1 to 5 was tested, while Paper 2 was conducted for candidates who want to teach students from Classes 6 to 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PSTET Result 2025 scorecards will include details such as marks secured in each paper and overall qualifying status.

Candidates must keep their login credentials, such as registered email ID and password, to check the results. Qualifying candidates of the PSTET Exam 2025 will receive PSTET certification. The qualifying status will remain valid for seven years from the date when the result was issued. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check PSCERT PSTET Result 2025 roll number wise? Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB: https://pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the "Result" section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Select the link for "Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 Result."

Step 4: Give in your login details, which will include your email ID and password.

Step 5: Submit the details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6: Now, you can check your results and scorecard.

Step 7: Download the result for future reference.