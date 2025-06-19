QS MBA Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore leads India's Business schools, IIM Ahmedabad takes 2nd spot — Full list here

IIM Bangalore topped the QS MBA Rankings 2025 in India with a score of 67.4, ranking 53rd globally. IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta followed in 60th and 65th positions. 

Updated19 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
IIM Bangalore was ranked first in India and 53rd globally in the QS MBA Rankings 2025.
In the QS MBA Rankings 2025, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore emerged as the leading institution across India offering world class postgraduate education. India has notably emerged as an important player in global management education as the infamous Master of Business Administration programme of IIM Bangalore secured an overall QS score of 67.4. In the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025, IIM Bangalore secured 53rd place worldwide.

IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta, which claimed second and fourth spots among the top-ranked Indian B-schools, occupied 60th and 65th ranks, respectively. Joining the top 100 list is the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad, which was placed at 86th spot globally.

Other notable institutions featured in the top-ranked Indian B-school list are:

  • IIM Bangalore: Ranked 1st in India and 53rd globally.
  • IIM Ahmedabad: Ranked 2nd in India and 60th globally.
  • IIM Calcutta: Ranked 3rd in India and 65th globally.
  • ISB Hyderabad: Ranked 4th in India and 86th globally.
  • IIM Kozhikode: Ranked 5th in India and 151-200 globally
  • IIM Indore: Ranked 6th in India and 201-250 globally
  • XLRI-Xavier School of Management, IIM Lucknow and IIM Udaipur: Ranked 201-250 globally

United States' Universities dominated this year's QS Global MBA Rankings, with Stanford Graduate School of Business securing top position. Pennsylvania's The Wharton School took the second spot, while Harvard Business School occupied third rank.

QS Global MBA Rankings 2025

Given below is the list of top-ranked Business schools across the world:

  1. Stanford Graduate School of Business: (US)
  2. The Wharton School: (US)
  3. Harvard Business School: (US)
  4. MIT Sloan School of Management: (US)
  5. London Business School: (UK)
  6. HEC Paris: (France)
  7. Cambridge Judge Business School: (UK)
  8. Columbia Business School: (US)
  9. IE Business School: (Spain)
  10. IESE Business School: (Spain)

The QS University rankings use a number of key parameters to evaluate and assess institutions' performance globally. Careful analysis of key guiding factors such as student experience, global partnerships, research opportunities and the quality of teaching, determines the global and region-wise ranking.

