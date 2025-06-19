QS MBA Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore leads India's Business schools, IIM Ahmedabad takes 2nd spot — Full list here

In the QS MBA Rankings 2025, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore emerged as the leading institution across India offering world class postgraduate education. India has notably emerged as an important player in global management education as the infamous Master of Business Administration programme of IIM Bangalore secured an overall QS score of 67.4. In the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025, IIM Bangalore secured 53rd place worldwide.

IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta, which claimed second and fourth spots among the top-ranked Indian B-schools, occupied 60th and 65th ranks, respectively. Joining the top 100 list is the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad, which was placed at 86th spot globally.

Other notable institutions featured in the top-ranked Indian B-school list are:

IIM Bangalore: Ranked 1st in India and 53rd globally.

IIM Ahmedabad: Ranked 2nd in India and 60th globally.

IIM Calcutta: Ranked 3rd in India and 65th globally.

ISB Hyderabad: Ranked 4th in India and 86th globally.

IIM Kozhikode: Ranked 5th in India and 151-200 globally

IIM Indore: Ranked 6th in India and 201-250 globally

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, IIM Lucknow and IIM Udaipur: Ranked 201-250 globally United States' Universities dominated this year's QS Global MBA Rankings, with Stanford Graduate School of Business securing top position. Pennsylvania's The Wharton School took the second spot, while Harvard Business School occupied third rank.

QS Global MBA Rankings 2025 Given below is the list of top-ranked Business schools across the world:

Stanford Graduate School of Business: (US) The Wharton School: (US) Harvard Business School: (US) MIT Sloan School of Management: (US) London Business School: (UK) HEC Paris: (France) Cambridge Judge Business School: (UK) Columbia Business School: (US) IE Business School: (Spain) IESE Business School: (Spain)

