QS MBA Rankings 2025: IIM Bangalore leads India's Business schools, IIM Ahmedabad takes 2nd spot — Full list here

In the QS MBA Rankings 2025, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore emerged as the leading institution across India offering world class postgraduate education. India has notably emerged as an important player in global management education as the infamous Master of Business Administration programme of IIM Bangalore secured an overall QS score of 67.4. In the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025, IIM Bangalore secured 53rd place worldwide.
IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta, which claimed second and fourth spots among the top-ranked Indian B-schools, occupied 60th and 65th ranks, respectively. Joining the top 100 list is the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad, which was placed at 86th spot globally.
Other notable institutions featured in the top-ranked Indian B-school list are:
United States' Universities dominated this year's QS Global MBA Rankings, with Stanford Graduate School of Business securing top position. Pennsylvania's The Wharton School took the second spot, while Harvard Business School occupied third rank.
Given below is the list of top-ranked Business schools across the world:
The QS University rankings use a number of key parameters to evaluate and assess institutions' performance globally. Careful analysis of key guiding factors such as student experience, global partnerships, research opportunities and the quality of teaching, determines the global and region-wise ranking.