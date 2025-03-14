Five IITs, including Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kharagpur, and the Indian School of Mines in Dhanbad, have featured among the top 50 institutions in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025.

ISM Dhanbad, which has been given the status of an IIT, has been awarded the highest rank for an Indian institution in the table. The institute has secured rank 20 globally in Engineering (Mineral and Mining) division. This is an improvement from last year's rank 41.

IIT Delhi and Bombay, which shared the 45th rank for Engineering and Technology last year, have improved their position to bag the 26th and 28th spots, respectively.

However, in the Engineering-Mineral and Mining division, IIT Bombay saw a drop in its rank to the 28th position. IIT Kharagpur has also seen a drop in its rank, securing the 45th spot.

IIT Delhi and Bombay have also improved their rank for Engineering-Electrical and Electronic to enter the top 50 list.

While IIT Madras remains in the top 50 list for Petroleum Engineering, its rank dropped from 16 to 31 this year.

QS Rankings: 79 Indian institutes, 12 in top 50 According to the 15th edition of the World University Rankings by Subject, announced on Wednesday by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), India celebrates 12 top-50 positions across the subject rankings and the broad faculty areas, earned by nine institutions.

“A total of 79 Indian universities – 10 more than last year – feature 533 times across this year's rankings, marking a 25.7 per cent increase compared to the previous edition. This includes 454 entries in individual subjects and 79 appearances across the five broad faculty areas,” QS said in a statement.

In the QS subject-specific rankings 2025, India has the fifth highest number of new entries behind China, the US, the UK and Korea, and ranks 12th for the number of overall entries.