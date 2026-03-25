QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Three IIMs, four IITs, JNU, BITS Pilani among world's top 50

Four Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), Pilani were among the world's top 50 institutions for different subjects, according to the QS World University Rankings 2026.

London-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds, known for the university rankings, published the 16th annual edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject on Wednesday.

The rankings benchmark more than 21,000 academic programmes across 1,900 universities in over 100 countries, spanning 55 disciplines and five broad faculty areas.

India's position in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 According to the rankings, India records 27 top 50 positions across subjects and broad faculty areas — more than double the 12 recorded in 2024 — earned by 12 institutions, news agency PTI reported.

Leading the individual charge are the Indian School of Mines University, Dhanbad, which ranked 21st globally in Mineral and Mining Engineering, and IIM Ahmedabad, which ranks 21st in both Business and Management Studies and Marketing.

The latter is a subject debut — India has never before appeared in Marketing's global rankings.

Among the top 50 are IIT Bombay, Kharagpur and Madras; JNU and BITS Pilani.

IIT Bombay ranked 42 in Engineering and Technology category

IIT-Delhi delivered the edition's most complete single-institution performance. It continues to be the No. 1 Engineering and Technology Institute in India with a Global Rank of 36.

IIT-Delhi secured positions in Global Top 50 in five major subjects.

"In 2026 QS Subject Rankings, Electrical Engineering secured the highest rank, i.e., 36, followed by Mechanical Engineering (44), Computer Science (45), Chemical Engineering (48), and Civil Engineering (50). All five subjects have significantly improved their 2026 rankings since last year," IIT Delhi said in a post on X.

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IIT Hyderabad also recorded "a major leap in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Subject". It ranked 16 in in India and 395 globally in Engineering & Technology.

"Jumping over 100 ranks from 2025 highlights our rapid rise as a global hub for #research and #innovation," IIT Hyderabad posted on X. It added, "Six Engineering disciplines are now placed in the global Top 300. Mechanical, Electrical & Electronic, and Chemical Engineering each proudly rank in the 251–300 band."

IM Kozhikode: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) broke into the Top 100 of the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for the first time.

The institute has been ranked 78th worldwide in the narrow subject category of Business & Management Studies, marking a remarkable rise from 141st position last year.

Chandigarh University improved its performance in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2026 by securing top ranking in as many as 11 subjects, including six new disciplines as compared to 2025, reaffirming its ever-growing global reputation for academic excellence.

Chandigarh University Ranked among the world's best in 11 subjects, up from five in 2025 rankings. The 11 subjects for which Chandigarh University secured top ranks in the latest QS By Subject Rankings include:

Computer Science and Information System Chemical Engineering Electrical and Electronics Engineering Mechanical Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering Biological Sciences Chemistry Environmental Sciences Mathematics Physics Business and Management Studies and Economics Of these Subjects, Chandigarh University made a stellar debut in 6 subjects, including Chemical Engineering, Biological Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics, Physics and Economics, solidifying CU's standing as the Number 1 Private University in India.

Business & management studies: IIMs' rank

As many as seven Indian institutes featured in the top 100 list in the business and management studies category, up from four in 2025.

In this category, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad leads the charge by featuring at 21 spot, followed by IIM Bangalore at 29th, and IIM Calcutta at 47th rank.

“India's rise this year is not just about scale: it's about momentum in quality and global competitiveness. The breadth of improvement across engineering, technology and business signals a system that is accelerating with intent,” said Jessica Turner, CEO, QS Quacquarelli Symonds.