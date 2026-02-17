Railway RRB Group D Exam Answer Key out! Check how to download at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Tuesday, February 17, released the Group D Exam Answer Key at the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in – that would help the candidates who appeared for the RRB exams to review their responses and estimate their scores.

Aspirants who appeared for Railway RRB Group D exam can now download the provisional answer key from the official regional RRB website by logging into it.

To check the Railway RRB Group D Exam Answer Key, the candidates should visit rrbcdg.gov.in and follow these steps:

i) Once the RRB official page opens, click on "Login with Aadhar".

ii) Enter your phone number and wait fir the OTP on your mobile number.

iii) Enter the OTP and login.

iv) Once you login, click on the answer key link for Group D RRB examination.

v) The RRB Group D exam answer key will be displayed on the screen. The candidates should download it for future references.

Direct link to check answer key: For direct link to check RRB Group D Exam Answer Key, click here

After going to the direct link to check the answer key, either login with your Aadhaar details or with ‘RRB Account Credentials’.

Candidates who seek to challenge the provisional answer key can submit their objections with supporting evidence by February 23, 2026. A processing fee of ₹50 must be paid for each question challenged.

Recently, Union Minister for Railways had shared that the recruitment against 1,43,086 vacancies of non-gazetted personnel has been taken up on Indian Railways as per the Annual Calendar 2024 and 2025. Also Read | Ashwini Vaishnaw apologises for chaos at Day 1 of AI Impact Summit: ‘We will take efforts to…’

“From January to December 2024, ten Centralised Employment Notifications (CENs) for 92,116 vacancies were notified for filling up posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs), Technicians, Sub-Inspectors, Constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF), Junior Engineers (JEs)/Depot Material Superintendent (DMS)/Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), Paramedical Categories, Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate), Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate), Ministerial & Isolated Categories and Level-1 categories such as Assistants, Track Maintainers and Pointsman.”

The union minister informed that the first statge of the CBTs or computer-based tests for as many as 59,678 posts have been completed. "The 2nd stage CBTs for the posts of ALP, JE/DMS/CMA and Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate & Undergraduate) have also been completed,” he informed.

In December 2025, minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha that Railways had provided 5.08 lakh jobs in the last 11 years. In a written reply, the minister said that adequate and suitable manpower is provided to cater to the regular operations, changes in technology, mechanisations and innovative practices.