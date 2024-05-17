Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th result 2024: When, where and how to check RBSE exam scores; direct link and steps here
Once the results are declared, students can access the Rajasthan Board Result 2024 scores from the official portal. Although there has been no official confirmation about the announcement date and time, media reports suggest that the results are expected today.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the results of RBSE Classes 10 and 12. Students can check their SSC and HSC results on the RBSE's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.