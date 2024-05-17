Hello User
Business News/ Education / Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th result 2024: When, where and how to check RBSE exam scores; direct link and steps here

Fareha Naaz

Once the results are declared, students can access the Rajasthan Board Result 2024 scores from the official portal. Although there has been no official confirmation about the announcement date and time, media reports suggest that the results are expected today.

Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th result 2024: Despite there being no official confirmation about the RBSE result announcement date and time, media reports suggest that the results are likely today.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the results of RBSE Classes 10 and 12. Students can check their SSC and HSC results on the RBSE's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students can check the Rajasthan Board Result 2024 online on the official websites after the results are announced. So far, no official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement has been made, but according to media reports, results are likely today. Essential login credentials include roll number and registration.

The provisional mark sheet will be available on the following websites:

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in
  • rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Also read: Rajasthan Board Result 2024: RBSE Class 10,12 board results expected THIS week. Steps to download here

How to check RBSE scores?

Candidates who appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the state must follow the below-mentioned steps to check their scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the RBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result link available.

Step 3: Proceed by providing login details and click on submit.

Step 4: This will open a new window displaying the result on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the result page.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Also read: Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 result to be OUT soon. Check direct link here

This year, the Rajasthan Board administered Class 10 exams from March 7 to March 30 in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The Class 12 exams took place between February 29 and April 4 during the same time interval, spanning three hours and fifteen minutes.

Also read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE to declare SSC, HSC results soon; Direct link here

This year, as many as 10 lakh students appeared for Class 10 board exams. Around 9 lakh students took Class 12 board exams and eagerly awaited their results. To pass the Class 10 and 12 examinations, students must score at least 33% in every subject.

