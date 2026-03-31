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Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 declared: RBSE website down amid rush — check scorecard here

This year, the RBSE Class 12 board examinations were held between February 12 and March 11. More than 8.5 lakh students took the exam.

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Updated31 Mar 2026, 10:31 AM IST
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RBSE Class 12 results for 2026 were declared on Tuesday, 31 March.
RBSE Class 12 results for 2026 were declared on Tuesday, 31 March.(PTI)
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The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday, 31 March, declared the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results for all three streams, namely Arts, Science, and Commerce.

This year, the RBSE Class 12 board examinations were held between February 12 and March 11. More than 8.5 lakh students took the exam.

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How to check result?

Scorecards can be checked on the board's official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Here's a step-by-step guide —

  • Visit the official RBSE results portal at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the page, locate and click the link for RBSE 12th Result
  • Select your specific stream: Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational
  • Enter your Roll Number in the login window.
  • Complete any captcha verification if prompted, and click Submit.
  • Your provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Click the download or print icon to save a copy for your records.

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Also Read | RBSE 10th Result 2026 (OUT) LIVE: Official website down — Check result here

RBSE websites down, check result here

However, amid the rush to check results, neither of the official websites were working after the release of results.

Check your RBSE Class 12 result below with Mint.

RBSE uses a 9-point grading system for Class 12 results. Grades are assigned based on total marks obtained in each subject, including both theory and practical/internal assessments.

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To pass the exam, students must score at least 33% marks or achieve a minimum grade of D in every subject.

For subjects with both theory and practical components (such as Physics, Chemistry, or Geography), it is necessary to secure at least 33% separately in both components of the exam.

Pass rates above 97% across all three streams

The RBSE Class 12 Science stream recorded a massive 97.52% pass rate this year. A total of 2,85,299 students appeared in the exam out of 2,87,068 registered candidates.

The pass percentage for the Commerce stream was even higher at 98.50% this year.

The Arts stream, meanwhile, had a 97.54% pass rate this year.

The overall pass percentage in this year's RBSE Class 12 exam stood at 96.23%.

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