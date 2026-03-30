Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026 to be out soon — How to download scorecard online from rajresults.nic.in

To pass the exam, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks or a minimum grade of D in each subject.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published30 Mar 2026, 10:47 AM IST
More than 8.5 lakh students took the Rajasthan Board 12th exam in 2026
More than 8.5 lakh students took the Rajasthan Board 12th exam in 2026 (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 results 2026 either today or tomorrow. Students can check their scorecards on the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

This year, the RBSE Class 12 board examinations were held between February 12 and March 11. More than 8.5 lakh students took the Rajasthan Board 12th exam in 2026.

Last year, the RBSE released Class 12th results on May 22; however, according to media reports, the education department wants to begin the new session on April 1, and will, therefore, announce the results early in 2026.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026: Documents required

To check the RBSE Class 12 result, students will need:

  • Roll number
  • Application numbers

These details are mentioned on the students' admit cards.

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Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026: Step-by-step guide to download marksheet

  • Visit the official Rajasthan Board results portal at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, locate and click the link for RBSE 12th Result
  • Select your specific stream: Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational
  • Enter your Roll Number in the login window.
  • Complete any captcha verification if prompted, and click Submit.
  • Your provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Click the download or print icon to save a copy for your records.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026: How to check marksheet via DigiLocker

DigiLocker provides a legally valid, digitally signed copy of your marksheet that can be used for official college admissions and documentation.

  • Go to the DigiLocker app or visit the website at digilocker.gov.in
  • Log in using the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.
  • Once logged in, go to the Education section under the 'Categories' tab.
  • Search for and select Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.
  • Choose the Class XII Marksheet option.
  • Enter the required details: Your Name, Roll Number, and the Year of Passing.
  • Click on Get Document.
  • Your official digital marksheet will be saved to your "Issued Documents" section
  • Download as PDF

Also Read | PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 to be released soon: Here's how to download scorecards

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026: Details on scorecard

The RBSE Class 12 online result offers a provisional marksheet. Parents should verify the following details carefully:

  • Student’s Name and Roll Number
  • Father’s and Mother’s Name
  • School Name and District
  • Subject-wise Theory and Practical Marks
  • Total Marks Obtained and Final Grade
  • Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)
  • Result classification, such as first, second, or third division

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026: Grading system & passing marks

The RBSE follows a 9-point grading system for the 12th Class results. Grades are awarded based on the overall marks you secure in each subject, combining both theory and practical/internal assessments.

Marks Range (%)GradeGrade Point
91–100A110
81–90A29
71–80B18
61–70B27
51–60C16
41–50C25
33–40D4
21–32E1Fail
00–20E2Fail
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To pass the exam, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks or a minimum grade of D in each subject.

If a subject includes both a theory paper and a practical exam (like Physics, Chemistry, or Geography), students must score a minimum of 33% in both components separately to clear the subject.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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