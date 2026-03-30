Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026 to be out soon — How to download scorecard online from rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 results 2026 either today or tomorrow. Students can check their scorecards on the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
This year, the RBSE Class 12 board examinations were held between February 12 and March 11. More than 8.5 lakh students took the Rajasthan Board 12th exam in 2026.
Last year, the RBSE released Class 12th results on May 22; however, according to media reports, the education department wants to begin the new session on April 1, and will, therefore, announce the results early in 2026.
To check the RBSE Class 12 result, students will need:
These details are mentioned on the students' admit cards.
DigiLocker provides a legally valid, digitally signed copy of your marksheet that can be used for official college admissions and documentation.
The RBSE Class 12 online result offers a provisional marksheet. Parents should verify the following details carefully:
The RBSE follows a 9-point grading system for the 12th Class results. Grades are awarded based on the overall marks you secure in each subject, combining both theory and practical/internal assessments.
|Marks Range (%)
|Grade
|Grade Point
|91–100
|A1
|10
|81–90
|A2
|9
|71–80
|B1
|8
|61–70
|B2
|7
|51–60
|C1
|6
|41–50
|C2
|5
|33–40
|D
|4
|21–32
|E1
|Fail
|00–20
|E2
|Fail
To pass the exam, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks or a minimum grade of D in each subject.
If a subject includes both a theory paper and a practical exam (like Physics, Chemistry, or Geography), students must score a minimum of 33% in both components separately to clear the subject.