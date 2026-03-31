RBSE 12th Arts, Science, Commerce Result 2026 Direct LINK LIVE: Result OUT; Check your scorecard roll number wise here

RBSE 12th Result Arts, Science, Commerce Result LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results for all three streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce – on Tuesday, March 31. Students can check their scorecards on the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
This year, the RBSE Class 12 board examinations were held between February 12 and March 11. More than 8.5 lakh students took the Rajasthan Board 12th exam in 2026.
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Students can check their RBSE Class 12 results directly on LiveMint
To pass the exam, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks or a minimum grade of D in each subject.
Arts Stream: Type RJ12A
Science Stream: Type RJ12S
Commerce Stream: Type RJ12C
Students will receive RBSE 12th subject-wise marks and result status marks on the same mobile number
Enter roll number
Select stream
Hit submit
Go to the DigiLocker app or visit the website at digilocker.gov.in
Log in using the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card.
Once logged in, go to the Education section under the 'Categories' tab.
Search for and select Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.
Choose the Class XII Marksheet option.
Enter the required details: Your Name, Roll Number, and the Year of Passing.
Click on Get Document.
Your official digital marksheet will be saved to your "Issued Documents" section
Download as PDF
The official websites for RBSE 12th result — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in — are currently not loading. But students can now access their results via DigiLocker or directly on LiveMint
Enter roll number
Select stream
Hit submit
Roll number
Application numbers
These details are mentioned on the students' admit cards.
Sometimes, due to heavy traffic, the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in — crash, i.e, throw errors. However, students can still access their RBSE Class 12 result once announced via DigiLocker or directly on LiveMint.
Visit the official Rajasthan Board results portal at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the homepage, locate and click the link for RBSE 12th Result
Select your specific stream: Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational
Enter your Roll Number in the login window.
Complete any captcha verification if prompted, and click Submit.
Your provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
Click the download or print icon to save a copy for your records.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results for all three streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce – today, March 31, at 10 am.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.