RBSE 12th Arts, Science, Commerce Result 2026 Direct LINK LIVE: Result OUT; Check your scorecard roll number wise here

RBSE 12th Result Arts, Science, Commerce Result LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results for all three streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce – on Tuesday, March 31. Students can check their scorecards on the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

This year, the RBSE Class 12 board examinations were held between February 12 and March 11. More than 8.5 lakh students took the Rajasthan Board 12th exam in 2026.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026: Step-by-step guide to download marksheet

Visit the official Rajasthan Board results portal at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate and click the link for RBSE 12th Result

Select your specific stream: Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational

Enter your Roll Number in the login window.

Complete any captcha verification if prompted, and click Submit.

Your provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Click the download or print icon to save a copy for your records.

OR

Students can check their RBSE Class 12 results directly on LiveMint

To pass the exam, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks or a minimum grade of D in each subject.