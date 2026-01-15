Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025 out on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: How to download? Check step-by-step guide

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the results for the Grade/Class 4 recruitment, covering 53,479 vacancies, today, January 15, 2026.

The examinations took place from September 19 to 21 at 1,300 centers.

Board Chairman Alok Raj recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 was announced on January 15, 2026, and candidates can download the PDF starting January 16, 2026. The result PDF is available on the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The PDF of the result can be found under the ‘Results’ section and lists the roll numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025: Here's how to download Go to the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 2. On the homepage, select Candidate Corner and then click on the Results tab

3. Look for the link titled ‘Result and Merit List of Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2024-25’.

4. The Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 will open in PDF format, showing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

5. Use Ctrl + F on a computer or the search function on mobile to find your roll number. If your roll number appears, you have qualified for the next stage.

To ensure the integrity of the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26, the state government stationed extra security personnel at the evaluation center. The premises were reportedly monitored round-the-clock with CCTV cameras to prevent any unauthorised access to the result database.

RSSB employed advanced high-speed scanners to guarantee complete accuracy in evaluating responses before announcing the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2026. RSSB has also launched an SMS-based query service for the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 to reduce pressure on the website, as per a report by Jagran Josh. Candidates can send their roll number to a designated government helpline to receive their qualifying status instantly.