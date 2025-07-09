Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2025: Preliminary exam hall ticket released at hcraj.nic.in; check steps to download

The Rajasthan High Court has released the admit cards for the Civil Judge Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates can now download the hall tickets through the official website of Rajasthan High Court, hcraj.nic.in. The admit card will consist of candidate details, exam centre, date, timings, and other instructions for the exam.

Candidates registered for the exam can download their hall tickets by logging in with their valid credentials.

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card: Step-by-step guide to download hall ticket — Candidates can download the Rajasthan Civil Judge admit card online by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website hcraj.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the "Recruitment" or "Admit Card/Hall Ticket" section.

Step 3: Select the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge (Prelims) Admit Card link.

Step 4: Log in by filling in the required details such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Check all the details such as name, photo, exam centre, date, and instructions and download the admit card.

About Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge exam The Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Preliminary exam is the first stage in a three-tier selection process. The Civil Judge examination process consists of Prelims, Mains, and Viva-voce.

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge exam: Guidelines for candidates Candidates are advised to adhere to the following guidelines on the day of the Rajasthan Civil Judge examination —

Candidates must carry the printed admit card and a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport, etc.

Reach the examination centre at least 45 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the examination; however, entry generally commences 15 minutes beforehand.

Candidates are allowed to carry a blue or black ballpoint pen, drinking water, and hand sanitiser.

Candidates are not permitted to carry mobile phones, calculators, wallets, bags or any other electronic devices. For further details on the Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Exam, candidates must visit the official website.