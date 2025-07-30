Rajasthan JET 2025 results OUT: Date, Website, steps to check, login details, and more

Rajasthan JET 2025 results OUT: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner on Wednesday announced Rajasthan JET 2025 results on its official website.

All the candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan JET 2025 exams can check their results on the official website jetskrau2025.com.

Among other things, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates regarding the admission process, counselling schedule, and seat allotment details for UG and PG programmes.

Rajasthan JET 2025 results OUT: Steps to check results 1. Open official website of Rajasthan JET 2025 -- jetskrau2025.com

2. Click on the JET Result link – “JET/Pre-PG/PhD Result 2025”

3. Login using the User Id and password i.e. Registration ID and Password or Date of Birth

4. The Rajasthan JET Result 2025 will be displayed

5. Download the scorecard for reference

Rajasthan JET 2025 results OUT: Applicants to expect these details in scorecard 1. Candidate name

2. Registration number

3. Name of exam

4. Subjects

5. Marks scored

6. Total marks