Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025 OUT at jetskrau2025.com – Here's how to download

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner has released the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025 admit cards today, 24 June.
Candidates can now download their admit cards through the official student login portal, by visiting jetskrau2025.com.
Students can download the Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025 through the following sites:
The Rajasthan JET entrance exam is scheduled for June 29 and will take place from 11:00 am to 1:10 pm at various centres across Rajasthan.
As per the exam bulletin, candidates are required to report to their designated exam venue between 9:30 am and 10:30 am.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
