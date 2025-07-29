Rajasthan JET Result 2025 to be OUT today at jetskrau2025.com; here's how to download step-by-step

The results for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (Rajasthan JET) 2025, held by Swami Keshvanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, is likely to be released today. Candidates can access the Rajasthan JET/Pre-PG/Ph.D. Entrance Examinations-2025 result at jetskrau2025.com once out.

A message on the official website stated, “The probable date of result declaration of JET/Pre PG/Ph.D is 29.07.2025." The university also declared the Rajasthan JET answer key. It called for objections from candidates till July 7, 2025 in case of any errors.

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: How to download? Go to the official website at jetskrau2025.com. 2. On the homepage, check the "JET Pre-PG/PhD Result 2025" link

3. Mention your registration number and password.

4. Your scorecard will display on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for later purposes.

According to the official notice, the scorecard, merit list, and OMR sheet will be available for download starting today. The Rajasthan JET 2025 OMR sheet contains the responses marked by the candidate during the entrance examination.

Following the announcement of the results, the university will release the counselling and admission schedule on its official website. Ensure you have your JET admit card, valid ID proof, and academic certificates ready for verification during the counselling process.

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Schedule The Rajasthan JET 2025 examination was held on 20 June 2025 at different centres across the state in a single shift from 11:00 am to 1:10 pm. Candidates are encouraged to properly review the information stated like name, roll number, course name, and marks received after downloading the result.

The exam is generally considered to have a moderate difficulty level based on previous year's statistics, though this can vary depending on each candidate’s preparation. The exam is conducted once a year, and candidates are advised to prepare using the most reliable and trusted study resources.