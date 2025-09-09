Rajasthan Police Constable exam city slip 2025 released: Websites, steps to download and more

Rajasthan Police Constable exam city slip 2025 released: The Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board (RPRB) on Tuesday released the exam city intimation slip for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 exam on their official website.

All the applicants are advised to download their Rajasthan Constable exam city slip 2025 by visiting the official website- recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. RPRB also mentioned that they will release the Raj Police Constable admit card on September 11 on the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in.

With the Rajasthan Police Constable written exam scheduled to take place on September 13 and 14, applicants have been asked to use their SSO ID and password on the link activated on the official website. They will have to carry the printout of the admit card to the allotted Rajasthan Constable exam centres.

Rajasthan Police Constable exam city slip 2025 released: Dates A) September 9: Intimation slip release for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 exam

B) September 11: Raj Police Constable admit card release

C: September 13-14: Raj Police Constable exam.

Rajasthan Police Constable exam city slip 2025 released: Exam timing a) Morning shift: 9 to 11 am

b) Afternoon shift: 3 to 5 pm

Rajasthan Police Constable exam city slip 2025 released: Website to download intimation slip and admit card a) police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable exam city slip 2025 released: Steps to download a) Visit the official website: police.rajasthan.gov.in

b) Click on the admit card link under the ‘Recruitment & Results’ tab.

c) Applicants will be redirected to recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

d) Enter the login details – SSO ID and password.

e) Download the admit card.

f) Take its printout.

Rajasthan Police Constable exam city slip 2025 released: Helpline numbers a) 7340557555 or 9352323625

b) 0141-2821597

c) igrecraj@gmail.com

Rajasthan Police Constable exam city slip 2025 released: Photo ID Proof to Exam Centres a) PAN card OR

b) Passport OR

c) Driving License OR

d) Voter Identity Card

Rajasthan Police Constable exam city slip 2025 released: Documents to be carried to centres a) Rajasthan Constable admit card

b) Photo ID Proof

c) Photograph

d) Ballpoint pen

Rajasthan Police Constable exam city slip 2025 released: Items not allowed at exam centre a) Electronic items such as calculators, electronic watches

b) Mobile phones

c) Textbooks or study materials

d) Bluetooth and a pager

e) Slide ruler and log tables