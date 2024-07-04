Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 Declared at ptetvmou2024.com; check details inside

  • Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 Declared at ptetvmou2024.com. Marksheets of the candidates will not be sent by post. The same will be made available on the website.

Updated4 Jul 2024, 05:15 PM IST
Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 Declared
Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 Declared(HT_PRINT)

Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 Declared: Vardhaman Mahavir Open University Kota on Thursday announced the results for Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024). 

Candidates can check their PTET result on ptetvmou2024.com. 

The entrance exam was held on June 9 for which provisional and final answer keys have already been released. 

The PTET Examination consisted of one question paper containing the four Sections, with each section 50 questions.

Rajasthan PTET result 2024: How to check the result

Go to the exam website at ptetvmou2024.com.

— Open the PTET result link for the 2-year (B.Ed.) course, or 4-year course ((B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed.), as required

— Enter the login details and submit it.

— Check and download the result.

Steps to check results

— Enter Roll No

— Date of Birth

Search by General Detail

— Enter Name

— Enter Mother's Name

— Date of Birth

Rescanning of the answer-sheet for Pre-Teacher Education Test can be done by online submission of application within 10 days of declaration of result on website with the fee Rs. 200/-.

For any help regarding the PTET examination, candidates can contact the university at 0744-2471156, 6367026526 or email at ptet2024@vmou.ac.in.

– Based on the performance in the PTET-2024, a merit list showing the marks obtained by each candidate will be prepared.

– Marksheets of the candidates will not be sent by post. The same will be made available on the above website.

— Registration amount for online Counseling will be Rs. 5000/-. This amount will be adjusted in overall fee. After online counselling if the candidate does not report at the allotted college, then (1) 200/- will be deducted and (2) if a candidate deposits the fee but does not join the college then 600/- will be deducted.

— Any false statement of facts noticed at any stage will automatically result in the cancellation of candidature and admission to the course. If it has already been made, the entire responsibility will lie with the candidate concerned and the fee deposited will not be refunded.

— The candidates who do not perform online counseling or refuse to accept the allotted college through online Counseling, will lose their PTET merit position and their chance for admission to B.Ed. course will not be reconsidered.

