RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12 result to be OUT today at 10 am at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams on March 31 at 10 AM.
Students will be able to access their scorecards through the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
In 2026, the RBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 12 to March 11, with over 8.5 lakh students appearing for the exams.
To check the RBSE Class 12 result, students must have their roll number and application number, which are printed on their admit cards.
Visit the official Rajasthan Board result websites: rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link for “RBSE 12th Result.”
Choose your stream: Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational.
Enter your roll number in the required field.
Complete the captcha (if shown) and click on Submit.
Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.
Download or print it for future use.
RBSE uses a 9-point grading system for Class 12 results. Grades are assigned based on total marks obtained in each subject, including both theory and practical/internal assessments.
To pass, students must score at least 33% marks or achieve a minimum grade of D in every subject. For subjects with both theory and practical components (such as Physics, Chemistry, or Geography), it is necessary to secure at least 33% separately in both parts.
Class 12 RBSE result will be declared online from Udaipur District Collector Office on 31 March 2026 at 10:00 AM.
Students can check RBSE 12th result 2026 via UMANG app by following the below mentioned steps:
Step 1: Download the UMANG app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store
Step 2: Open the app and register using mobile number
Step 3: After logging in, search for “RBSE” or “Rajasthan Board” in the search bar
Step 4: The ‘RBSE 12th Result 2026’ link will be available on screen
Step 5: Enter roll number to check and download RBSE 12th result 2026.
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar in a post on X stated, “The Class-12 examination results conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, will be released online from the Udaipur District Collector Office on March 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM. Heartfelt best wishes and blessings to all students for bright results and a successful, auspicious future.”
Students must follow the below mentioned steps to access Rajasthan Board 12th result for Arts, Science or Commerce stream
Step 1: Create a new message in the SMS app
Step 2: Type the message in the Format -
Arts Stream: Type RJ12A
Science Stream: Type RJ12S
Commerce Stream: Type RJ12C
Step 2: Send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263
Step 3: Students will receive RBSE 12th subject-wise marks and result status marks on the same number
RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams on March 31 at 10 AM.
To check the RBSE Class 12 result, students will need:
Roll number
Application numbers
These details are mentioned on the students' admit cards.
DigiLocker offers a digitally signed marksheet that is valid for official purposes like college admissions.
Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in.
Log in using the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar.
Go to the “Education” section under “Categories.”
Search for “Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.”
Select the “Class XII Marksheet” option.
Enter your name, roll number, and passing year.
Click on “Get Document.”
Your marksheet will be saved under “Issued Documents.”
Download it as a PDF.
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