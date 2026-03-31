RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12 result to be OUT today at 10 am at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams on March 31 at 10 AM.

RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official website

Students will be able to access their scorecards through the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

In 2026, the RBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 12 to March 11, with over 8.5 lakh students appearing for the exams.

To check the RBSE Class 12 result, students must have their roll number and application number, which are printed on their admit cards.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to download the marksheet

Visit the official Rajasthan Board result websites: rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for “RBSE 12th Result.”

Choose your stream: Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational.

Enter your roll number in the required field.

Complete the captcha (if shown) and click on Submit.

Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download or print it for future use.

Grading system and passing criteria

RBSE uses a 9-point grading system for Class 12 results. Grades are assigned based on total marks obtained in each subject, including both theory and practical/internal assessments.

To pass, students must score at least 33% marks or achieve a minimum grade of D in every subject. For subjects with both theory and practical components (such as Physics, Chemistry, or Geography), it is necessary to secure at least 33% separately in both parts.