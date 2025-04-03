RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: Steps to download, date, website and more

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's Chairman has confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that it can release the Pashu Parichar or Animal Attendant result on Thursday on its official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to details, published by Jagran Josh, the Pashu Parichar or Animal Attendant Result will be announced in pdf format. Following this, candidates will have to download the same after using their login credentials.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: When were the exams conducted Earlier on 1, 2 and 3 December, the RSSB had conducted the written exam at various centres in the state.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: How many students appeared? More than 17 lakh candidates have applied for recruitment to a total of 6,433 posts animal attendant posts across the state, said reports. A total of 17,63,897 applicants applied, with 10,52,566 candidates appearing for the exam. the report added further.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: What details are required to check the result? To check the result, a candidate will have to provide his or her login credentials including registration number and date of birth to access the result.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: Details mentioned in result Other details present in the results would include:

1) Candidate's name and roll number

2) Marks obtained and qualification status

3) Cut-off marks

4) Merit list

5) Document verification and medical test information

6) Date of issue of appointment letter

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: Steps to download results: A candidate can download the result after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB.

Step 2: Look for the “notification/result” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for “Animal Attendant Result 2024”.

Step 4: Enter the required details like registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Submit the details to access and you will get the result pdf.

