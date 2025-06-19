Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th 2025: Results OUT at rajasthanstateopenschool.com; Check steps to download scorecard, more

Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th 2025: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Jaipur on Thursday released the Class 10th and 12th exam results for the March-May 2025 session on its official website rajasthanstateopenschool.com.

Earlier, state Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced on X that the results will be declared at the Shiksha Sankul campus at 11.30 am.

Students can check their results online on the official websites rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

Reports say that a total of 1,03,004 students participated in open final examinations. Out of which, 53,501 students took the Class 10 exam and 49,503 students sat for the Class 12 exam.

Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th 2025: How to check results Step 1: Open the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter roll number and press submit

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th 2025: Website to check results 1) rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

2) rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos

Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th 2025: When were exams conducted? The RSOS Class 10th and 12th final exams were conducted from April 21 to May 16, 2025.