RBI Assistant Prelims Shift 1 exam: Check analysis, schedule, posts, pay scale

Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 20,700/- per month in the scale of ₹ 20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 (20 years) and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, the initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants will be approximately ₹ 45,050. House Allowance of 15 per cent of Pay will be paid to employees additionally if they are not staying in Bank’s accommodation.

