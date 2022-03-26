Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / RBI Assistant Prelims Shift 1 exam: Check analysis, schedule, posts, pay scale

RBI Assistant Prelims Shift 1 exam: Check analysis, schedule, posts, pay scale

As per reports, the difficulty level of the RBI assistant 2022 prelims exam was easy to moderate. The exam will also be conducted on March 27.
2 min read . 08:05 PM IST Livemint

  • The RBI has invited applications from eligible candidates for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ in various offices of the bank. Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases 

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today conducted RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Shift 1 exam. Candidates shortlisted in the RBI RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims exam will be called to sit for the mains exam and language proficiency test. As per reports, the difficulty level of the RBI assistant 2022 prelims exam was easy to moderate. The exam will also be conducted on March 27.

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today conducted RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Shift 1 exam. Candidates shortlisted in the RBI RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims exam will be called to sit for the mains exam and language proficiency test. As per reports, the difficulty level of the RBI assistant 2022 prelims exam was easy to moderate. The exam will also be conducted on March 27.

The RBI has invited applications from eligible candidates for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ in various offices of the bank. Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. preliminary and main examination followed by a language proficiency test.

The RBI has invited applications from eligible candidates for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ in various offices of the bank. Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. preliminary and main examination followed by a language proficiency test.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Preliminary Examination:

The exam comprised multiple-choice questions:

1 English Language 30 marks

2 Numerical Ability 35 marks 

3 Reasoning Ability 35 marks 

Total 100 marks 

Main Examination (Multiple Choice):

Test of Reasoning 40 marks

English Language 40 marks

Numerical Ability 40 marks

General Awareness 40 marks

Computer Knowledge 40 marks

Total marks 200

Language Proficiency Test (LPT): The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the main online examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State concerned as detailed below. Candidates not proficient in the Official/Local Language shall be disqualified.

Pay Scale:

Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of 20,700/- per month in the scale of 20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 (20 years) and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, the initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants will be approximately 45,050. House Allowance of 15 per cent of Pay will be paid to employees additionally if they are not staying in Bank’s accommodation.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!