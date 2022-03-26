RBI Assistant Prelims Shift 1 exam: Check analysis, schedule, posts, pay scale

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today conducted RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Shift 1 exam. Candidates shortlisted in the RBI RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims exam will be called to sit for the mains exam and language proficiency test. As per reports, the difficulty level of the RBI assistant 2022 prelims exam was easy to moderate. The exam will also be conducted on March 27.
RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today conducted RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Shift 1 exam. Candidates shortlisted in the RBI RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims exam will be called to sit for the mains exam and language proficiency test. As per reports, the difficulty level of the RBI assistant 2022 prelims exam was easy to moderate. The exam will also be conducted on March 27.
The RBI has invited applications from eligible candidates for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ in various offices of the bank. Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. preliminary and main examination followed by a language proficiency test.
The RBI has invited applications from eligible candidates for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ in various offices of the bank. Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. preliminary and main examination followed by a language proficiency test.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The exam comprised multiple-choice questions:
1 English Language 30 marks
2 Numerical Ability 35 marks
3 Reasoning Ability 35 marks
Main Examination (Multiple Choice):
Test of Reasoning 40 marks
English Language 40 marks
Numerical Ability 40 marks
General Awareness 40 marks
Computer Knowledge 40 marks
Language Proficiency Test (LPT): The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the main online examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State concerned as detailed below. Candidates not proficient in the Official/Local Language shall be disqualified.
Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 20,700/- per month in the scale of ₹ 20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 (20 years) and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, the initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants will be approximately ₹ 45,050. House Allowance of 15 per cent of Pay will be paid to employees additionally if they are not staying in Bank’s accommodation.