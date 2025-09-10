RBI vacancy alert! Reserve Bank of India opens registration window for 120 Grade B posts; how to apply

The Reserve Bank of India has opened registration window for Grade B Officer positions. For more details about eligibility, steps to apply and exam dates, read here.

Fareha Naaz
Published10 Sep 2025, 01:29 PM IST
The recruitment process for RBI 120 Grade B Officer posts consists of three stages.
The recruitment process for RBI 120 Grade B Officer posts consists of three stages.(Reuters)

RBI Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently issued a notification about its latest recruitment drive that commences on September 10. A total of 120 officer positions are available for Grade B Officer posts.

Aspiring candidates willing to work in India's top monetary institution can apply online via the official website at www.rbi.org.in.

Also Read | Yes Bank shares jump nearly 3%; Will the stock see turnaround after SMBC entry?

As per the notice, the registration window opened on September 10 and will close on September 30 at 6 PM.

How to apply for RBI vacancies?

Step 1: Visit RBI's official website and navigate to ‘Opportunities @RBI’ and click on current vacancies

Step 2: Select the notification titled "Direct Recruitment for Officers in Grade B (DR) 2025 - General/DEPR/DSIM"

Step 3: Click on online application to apply.

Step 4: Upload required documents and pay the applicable fee.

Step 5: Download and save the application form for future reference.

RBI vacancy details

  • Officers in Grade B (DR) - General: 83 posts
  • Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR): 17 posts
  • Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM): 20 posts

RBI vacancy eligibility criteria

General Stream

A candidate applying through general category must possess graduation degree in any discipline with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) or post-graduation with 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD). Applicants with professional qualifications like CA final or equivalent government-recognised technical degrees can also apply.

DEPR posts

To apply for posts in DEPR, Master's degree in Economics, Finance, Econometrics, or related fields with a minimum of 55% marks is necessary. Candidates with PGDM/MBA (Finance) are also elibible. Will be offered to those with research/teaching experience.

Also Read | From RBI TO PBOC: Why Central Banks Are Buying More Gold

DSIM posts

A candidate must possess Master's in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematical Economics, or related fields with at least 55% marks.

Eligibility: Age

Candidates must be not more than 30 years and not less than 21 years as of July 1, 2025.

Upper age limit relaxation of 32 and 34 years will be offered to those with MPhil or PhD qualifications, respectively.

Also Read | Time for India to empower RBI’s digital rupee: Let’s start with GST collection

Registration fee

General/OBC: 850

SC/ST/PwBD: 100

Exam schedule

For general category, Phase-I Online Examination of Grade 'B' (DR) will be conducted on October 18. For DEPR, Phase-I Online Examination of Grade 'B' (DR) will be held on October 19.

Selection Process

This recruitment drive comprises three stages, including Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview. Shortlisted candidates based on merit will proceed to next examination stage.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationRBI vacancy alert! Reserve Bank of India opens registration window for 120 Grade B posts; how to apply
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.