RBI vacancy alert! Reserve Bank of India opens registration window for 120 Grade B posts; how to apply

RBI Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently issued a notification about its latest recruitment drive that commences on September 10. A total of 120 officer positions are available for Grade B Officer posts.

Aspiring candidates willing to work in India's top monetary institution can apply online via the official website at www.rbi.org.in.

As per the notice, the registration window opened on September 10 and will close on September 30 at 6 PM.

How to apply for RBI vacancies? Step 1: Visit RBI's official website and navigate to ‘Opportunities @RBI’ and click on current vacancies

Step 2: Select the notification titled "Direct Recruitment for Officers in Grade B (DR) 2025 - General/DEPR/DSIM"

Step 3: Click on online application to apply.

Step 4: Upload required documents and pay the applicable fee.

Step 5: Download and save the application form for future reference.

RBI vacancy details Officers in Grade B (DR) - General: 83 posts

Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR): 17 posts

Officers in Grade B (DR) - Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM): 20 posts RBI vacancy eligibility criteria General Stream A candidate applying through general category must possess graduation degree in any discipline with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) or post-graduation with 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD). Applicants with professional qualifications like CA final or equivalent government-recognised technical degrees can also apply.

DEPR posts To apply for posts in DEPR, Master's degree in Economics, Finance, Econometrics, or related fields with a minimum of 55% marks is necessary. Candidates with PGDM/MBA (Finance) are also elibible. Will be offered to those with research/teaching experience.

DSIM posts A candidate must possess Master's in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematical Economics, or related fields with at least 55% marks.

Eligibility: Age Candidates must be not more than 30 years and not less than 21 years as of July 1, 2025.

Upper age limit relaxation of 32 and 34 years will be offered to those with MPhil or PhD qualifications, respectively.

Registration fee General/OBC: ₹850

SC/ST/PwBD: ₹100

Exam schedule For general category, Phase-I Online Examination of Grade 'B' (DR) will be conducted on October 18. For DEPR, Phase-I Online Examination of Grade 'B' (DR) will be held on October 19.

