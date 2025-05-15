RBSE 10th, 12th result 2025 LIVE: Rajasthan Board results expected TODAY - how to check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th, 12th result 2025 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing matric and senior secondary results most likely today, May 15. However, the education board has not released any official information about RBSE result date and time yet.

Students, who appeared for these exams, can check their result at the official RBSE websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in - using board roll number. Typically, RBSE declares scores in a press conference overall pass percentage, school-wise result, gender-wise performance, district-wise results, toppers' list and other key statistics are shared.

RBSE 10th, 12th result 2024: Date and time When were RBSE 10th and 12th results released last year?

The Class 12 or intermediate result was released on May 20 12:15 PM last year. Meanwhile, Class 10 or matric exam results were announced on May 29 at 5:00 PM. It is expected that the Education board will follow a similar timeline this year. Last year, a pass percentage of 97.73% was recorded in Class 12 while 97.73% high school students cleared the exam.

Students can check and download RBSE Class 10 and 12 result from the official website by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, navigate to the "RBSE 12th Result 2025" link.

Step 3: Enter RBSE roll number and other details before clicking on Submit.

Step 4: Check and download result displayed on the screen and take a printout for future reference.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 result via SMS to access RBSE Class 12 result via SMS follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Create a new message

Step 2: Arts stream students must type RJ12A (Your Roll Number) and send it to 5676750 or 56263

Science stream students must type RJ12S (Your Roll Number) and send it to 5676750 or 56263

Commerce stream students must type RJ12C (Your Roll Number) and send it to 5676750 or 56263