RBSE 10th, 12th result 2025: Rajasthan Board scores to be OUT soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; steps to check here

RBSE 10th, 12th result 2025: The Rajasthan Board will be releasing the RBSE 12th Result 2025 anytime soon. Students can download their scorecard from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated13 May 2025, 09:28 AM IST
RBSE 10th, 12th result 2025: Students are required to enter their RBSE roll number to check Rajasthan Board results
RBSE 10th, 12th result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce Class 10 and Class 12 examination results anytime soon. Students will be able to check their scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, after the results are declared.

The RBSE result will be released in a press conference where key statistics related to overall pass percentage, school-wise result, gender-wise performance, district-wise results and toppers list will be shared. This year, as many as 19,39,645 students registered for the Rajasthan Board Exam. Last year, the Class 10 result was declared on May 29 while Class 12 result was released on May 20. Thus, previous year trends indicate that RBSE result will be declared in some time.

How to check RBSE Class 10 and 12 result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "RBSE 12th Result 2025" link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter RBSE roll number and other details.

Step 4 Click on the “Submit”.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Students must carefully check the following details on the RBSE scorecard

  • Student's Name
  • Class (10th or 12th)
  • Roll Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Name of School
  • Subject-wise marks obtained (both theory and practical)
  • Total Marks Obtained
  • Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)
  • Registration Number
  • Subject Codes
  • Percentage or grade obtained
  • Date of issue of mark sheet

