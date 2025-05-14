RBSE 10th, 12th result 2025: When will Rajasthan Board release scorecard? Expected date and time here

atRBSE 10th, 12th result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be releasing matric and intermediate results anytime soon. Nearly 19 lakh students, who registered for Class 10 and Class 12 examination this year, eagerly await results. Once the RBSE scorecard is released, students can check their result at the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

As per customary practice, the RBSE result will be announced in a press conference. Key details about overall pass percentage of Class 10 and Class 12 students this year, school-wise result, gender-wise performance and district-wise results will be shared besides toppers' list.

RBSE 10th, 12th result 2025: Date and time When to expect RBSE 10th and 12th result 2025? The Class 10 or matric exam results was declared on May 29 at 5:00 PM while Class 12 or intermediate result was released on May 20 12:15 PM last year. This year also, the Education board is expected to follow a similar timeline. However, there is no official notification about exact Class 10 and 12 RBSE result date and time.

How to check RBSE Class 10 and 12 result online? Essential login credential needed to check RBSE Board results is board roll number. Follow the steps mentioned below to check RBSE Class 10 and 12 result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "RBSE 12th Result 2025" link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter RBSE roll number and other details.

Step 4 Click on the “Submit”.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the result and take a printout for future reference.

How to check RBSE Class 12 result via SMS? Follow the steps given below, to access RBSE Class 12 result via SMS:

Step 1: Create a new message

Step 2: Arts stream students must type RJ12A (Your Roll Number) and send it to 5676750 or 56263

Science stream students must type RJ12S (Your Roll Number) and send it to 5676750 or 56263

Commerce stream students must type RJ12C (Your Roll Number) and send it to 5676750 or 56263