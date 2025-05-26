RBSE 10th, 8th results to be OUT today? How to check scorecard at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 8 results today at 5:00 PM. There is no official confirmation about RBSE Class 10 Result declaration date and time, but it is possible that the scorecard will be released anytime soon.

Once the results are declared and RBSE activates official result portal, students who appeared for the Class 8 or Class 10 board exams can access their results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students can check 8th and 10th RBSE results on the following websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in RBSE officials will declare the Class 10 results through a press conference in which key details such as the overall pass percentage, toppers' list, district-wise and gender-wise performance statistics will also be shared. The RBSE 10th exams were held from March 6 to April 4 this year.

How to check RBSE Class 10 and Class 8 result 2025 To check their RBSE 10th and 8th result online, follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to RBSE 10th or 8th Result 2025 link

Step 3: Enter roll number and click on ‘Submit.’

Step 4: The user will be directed to a new page, displaying the result on the screen.

