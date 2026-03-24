RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When and how to check matric scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare Class 10 result today — 24 March. The state education minister Madan Dilawar dropped the update on Monday revising the result announcement date from 23 March to 24 March. RBSE 10th roll number 2026 is the essential login credential needed to check scorecard.
Once the matric scores are released, students will be able to access their marksheet at the board's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Class 10 examinations were conducted between 12 and 28 February. This year, 10,68,078 students registered for this exam.
Where to check matric scores?
RBSE will send the original marksheets to schools some days after the results are declared. Students will have to collect their original marksheets from their respective institutions.
Stay tuned for all RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates
Steps to check RBSE 10th result 2026 via SMS are given below:
Step 1: Open the SMS option on your mobile phone
Step 2: Crete a new message and type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER
Step 3: Send the message to 5676750 or 56263
Step 4: The Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 will be sent on the same mobile number.
Students will need RBSE 10th roll number 2026 to check their scorecard at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. So, admit cards must be kept handy for result at 1:00 PM.
Steps to check RBSE 10th result 2026 are given below:
Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Navigate to 'Examination Results'
Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page.
Step 4: Click on the relevant link to check RBSE Class 10 Results 2026
Step 5: Enter roll number and click on ‘Submit’
Step 6: Download and save RBSE 10th Result 2026.
Rajasthan Board class 10 result will be announced at 1:00 pm on 24 March, RBSE said.
Students can download the results from RBSE's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.