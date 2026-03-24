RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When and how to check matric scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare Class 10 result today — 24 March. The state education minister Madan Dilawar dropped the update on Monday revising the result announcement date from 23 March to 24 March. RBSE 10th roll number 2026 is the essential login credential needed to check scorecard.

Once the matric scores are released, students will be able to access their marksheet at the board's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Class 10 examinations were conducted between 12 and 28 February. This year, 10,68,078 students registered for this exam.

Where to check matric scores?

Official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

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RBSE will send the original marksheets to schools some days after the results are declared. Students will have to collect their original marksheets from their respective institutions.

Stay tuned for all RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates