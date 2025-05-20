RBSE 12th Result 2025 date: Rajasthan Board drops update, to release scorecard on THIS day

RBSE 12th Result 2025: It is expected that RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 will be declared anytime soon by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. On Tuesday morning, the board in a post on X said that Class 12 board result will be announced between May 25 and 28 after Education Minister approves result declaration date.

Check the RBSE 12th result 2025 related official post here:

After the results are declared and official link is activated, students will be able to check RBSE 12th Result 2025 for Science, Arts and Commerce at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in using their roll number.

Notably, Rajasthan Board will soon confirm an official RBSE 12th Result 2025 date and time. The board is all set to announce the result in the coming days as the drafting and evaluation process of 12th RBSE Board Result 2025 is almost complete.

How to check RBSE 12th Result 2025 online? Students must follow the steps mentioned below to check their RBSE Class 12 result 2025 online:

Step 1: Once the Rajasthan Board activates official result link, students can visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “RBSE 12th Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Select stream – Science, Commerce, or Arts

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on “Submit”

Step 5: Check and download result, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 result via SMS To access RBSE Class 12 result via SMS follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Create a new message

Step 2: Arts stream students must type RJ12A (Your Roll Number) and send it to 5676750 or 56263

Science stream students must type RJ12S (Your Roll Number) and send it to 5676750 or 56263

Commerce stream students must type RJ12C (Your Roll Number) and send it to 5676750 or 56263

Step 3: The candidate will receive RBSE 12th result on the same mobile number.