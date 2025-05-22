RBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Rajasthan board Class 12 results OUT at rajduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – here's how to check

RBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) declared the Rajasthan board 12th results today, May 22.

Students can check the results from the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, or directly by entering their details here:

RBSE 12th Result 2025: Login details required Students will need login details such as roll number and date of birth to check the results from the official website.

RBSE 12th Result 2025: How to check from official website — a step-by-step guide To access their results from the official website, students can follow the given steps:

Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 2. Open the 12th Science, Arts or Commerce result link, as required.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit it and check the RBSE 12th results.

RBSE 12th Result 2025: Links to check Arts, Science and Commerce streams' score If you are unable to access the official website, you can also check the Class 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams through these links:

RBSE 12th Result 2025: Girls outshine boys in Science stream This year, girls from the Science stream outperformed boys in the Rajasthan Board Class 12th results, by securing 99.02 per cent as compared to the boys' pass percentage of 98.07 per cent.

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts results details The overall pass percentage in the Arts stream for Rajasthan Class 12th results is 97.78 per cent. Girl students have recorded a better pass percentage, recording an overall pass percentage of 98.42 per cent, while the boys' pass percentage stood at 97.09 per cent.