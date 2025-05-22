RBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Rajasthan board Class 12 results OUT at rajduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – here's how to check

RBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the Class 12th results. Girls have outperformed boys in both Science and Arts streams. Check your results here

Updated22 May 2025, 06:05 PM IST
RBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Rajasthan board Class 12 result OUT now, check direct link; steps to download scorecard
RBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Rajasthan board Class 12 result OUT now, check direct link; steps to download scorecard

RBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) declared the Rajasthan board 12th results today, May 22.

Students can check the results from the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, or directly by entering their details here:

RBSE 12th Result 2025: Login details required

Students will need login details such as roll number and date of birth to check the results from the official website.

RBSE 12th Result 2025: How to check from official website — a step-by-step guide

To access their results from the official website, students can follow the given steps:

  1. Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Open the 12th Science, Arts or Commerce result link, as required.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit it and check the RBSE 12th results.

RBSE 12th Result 2025: Links to check Arts, Science and Commerce streams' score

If you are unable to access the official website, you can also check the Class 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams through these links:

  1. Rajasthan RBSE 12th Science Result 2025

2. Rajasthan RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2025

3. Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result 2025

RBSE 12th Result 2025: Girls outshine boys in Science stream

This year, girls from the Science stream outperformed boys in the Rajasthan Board Class 12th results, by securing 99.02 per cent as compared to the boys' pass percentage of 98.07 per cent.

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts results details

The overall pass percentage in the Arts stream for Rajasthan Class 12th results is 97.78 per cent. Girl students have recorded a better pass percentage, recording an overall pass percentage of 98.42 per cent, while the boys' pass percentage stood at 97.09 per cent.

This year, a total of 8,93,616 students across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams registered for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 (RBSE) examinations. Of these, 2,73,984 students were from the Science stream, 28,250 from Commerce, and 5,87,475 from Arts. Additionally, 3,907 students signed up for the Varishtha Upadhyay examination.

