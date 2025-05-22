RBSE 12th Result 2025 today! When to check Rajasthan Board scorecard, PASS\Fail status at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE 12th Results today at 5:00 PM. The results of all streams - Science, Arts and Commerce - will be declared today and the official link to check scorecard at ‘rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in’ will be activated in the evening.

The Rajasthan Board confirmed the official RBSE 12th Result 2025 release date and time yesterday, as the drafting and evaluation process of is complete and only the result declaration is awaited. The RBSE 12th Result 2025 will be announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in a press conference.

How to check RBSE 12th Result 2025 online? The long wait of over 8 lakh students has finally comes to an end as the board results will be announced in the next few hours. Once the official result link is activated students who appeared for these exams can check their Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 on board’s official website at rajresults.nic.in.

Students can access their RBSE Class 12 marksheet by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “RBSE 12th Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Select stream – Science, Commerce, or Arts

Step 4: After entering roll number, click on “Submit”

Step 5: The user will be directed to a new page, displaying RBSE Class 12 marksheet. After downloading scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

How to check RBSE Class 12 result offline? To access RBSE Class 12 result offline, using SMS service follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Create a new message

Step 2: Arts stream students need to type RJ12A (Roll Number)

Science stream students need to type RJ12S (Roll Number)

Commerce stream students must type RJ12C (Roll Number)