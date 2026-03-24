RBSE 5th, 8th result 2026 today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check Rajasthan Board scorecard online

RBSE 5th, 8th result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE 5th and 8th result 2026 today, 24 March. Rajasthan Board in a statement on its official X handle on 17 March said, “5th and 8th board results will be released on 24 March.”

When and where to check RBSE 5th, 8th result 2026? Students will be able to check their scorecard at rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in using their exam roll number. These results will be declared along with Class 10 results at 1:00 pm.

Education minister Madan Dilawar in a post on X said, “The Class-10 examination results by the Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will be released today, on March 24, 2026, at 1:00 PM. Additionally, the examination results for Classes 5 and 8 will also be declared along with Class-10. This year, the Board will release the results in the month of March itself.”

Official websites to check scorecard rajshaladarpan.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

bser-exam.in

How to check RBSE 5th, 8th result 2026 Follow the steps mentioned below to access the RBSE Class 5 and 8 results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan Board portal at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to "RBSE Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Select the relevant link for "RBSE Class 5 or Class 8 Result 2026."

Step 4: Enter the required details and captcha code before clicking on submit.

Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future use.

Details to check in RBSE 5th, 8th result 2026 marksheet Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks The digital marksheet is provisional in nature, the hard copy of the scorecard will be given to students by their respective schools at a later date. Previously students of class 5 and 8 were promoted to next class even if they filed to secure minimum required marks. However, there is a change in criteria this year. Only qualifying students will be promoted to the next class, RBSE said.

Schools will reopen on 1 April for the next academic session. Classes will be held till May 15 as summer vacation will start from 16 May and extend till 20 June.

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