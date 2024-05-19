RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 Board exam anytime soon. However, there is no official confirmation about the date and time of the board results. Students can check their scores on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Board will hold a press conference to announce the results of both classes. The RBSE Class 10 exams took place between March 7 and March 30, while Class 12 exams were conducted from February 26 to April 4, this year. A total of 20 lakh students registered in both examinations, with around 11 lakh students from Class 10 and 9 lakh from Class 12.
1- Visit the official RBSE website – rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
2- Click on the Arts result link on the homepage.
3- Enter your login details like roll number, registration number and other such details.
4- The result will be displayed on the screen.
5- Download and save the result for future use.
To pass the secondary or class 10, 12 exams, students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks or grade D in each subject as well in aggregate.
In 2023, girls performed better with a passing percentage of 94.06 per cent while boys scored a pass percentage of 90.65 per cent.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Students must keep a track of the following official websites for any notification about Rajasthan Board matric and intermediate results:
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
rajasthan.indiaresults.com
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Once the RBSE results are announced and result link is activated students can check their scores on the official website by entering their login credentials that include roll number, date of birth, and registration number mentioned on the admit card.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Students must score at least 33% marks to pass in the Rajasthan Board exams. Students dis-satisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation or rechecking by paying some requisite fees.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results are set to be declared by the board's chairman in a press conference. An official notification regarding the date and time of results is expected to be issued soon.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board Secretary has indicated that the Class 12th results for the Commerce and Science streams will be released initially, followed by the Arts stream results, media reports suggest. This follows the same pattern as witnessed last year, where the Science and Commerce results were announced first.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The overall pass percentage of Rajasthan Board Class 10 result stood at 90.49% last year.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The overall pass percentage of Rajasthan Board Class 12 result stood at 92.35% last year.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Officials are yet to announce the date and time for the declaration of Rajasthan Board results.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Around 9 lakh students who appeared for the Rajasthan Class 12 board exams from different streams are awaiting results. Among the total 9 lakh students, around 6 lakh students registered for Class 12 RBSE board exams from the Arts stream, 2.31 lakh for Science and 27,338 for Commerce.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates:
Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination dates: March 7 to March 30.
Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination dates: February 29 to April 4.
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Students can apply for supplementary exams from their respective schools in case they are dissatisfied with the marks scored in RBSE Class 10th or 12th result .
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: As per last five years' trends, the Rajasthan board is unlikely to announce the merit list.
