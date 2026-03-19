RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board likely to declare results on Friday, March 20, at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10th board exam results on Friday, March 20, according to the media reports. The RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will be announced at the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov. The students who had appeared for the Class 10th board exams in February can also check their results at rajeresults.nic.in.

After the results are declared, the Class 10 students can download their provisional marksheets from the RBSE website. The physical copies of the marksheets will be made available at their schools. The students will also be able to see the breakup of their total marks against each subject.

Here's how they can check their RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 on the official Rajasthan board website: Step 1: Go to the RBSE official website-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the highlighted link that reads: “Class 10th result”

Step 3: Click on it and enter your details such as roll number, captcha code etc; click submit

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Step 4: When your results are reflected, please save a copy for future reference.

The RBSE Class 10 exams started on February 19, ahead of which students underwent stringent security checks. All examination instructions have been provided, and measures to prevent cheating have been implemented. The examination began at 08:30 am, whereas the students were allowed to enter the examination hall at 08:15 am.

According to the reports, as many as 10.68 lakh students had registered to appear in the RBSE Class 10 board exam 2026. Of the 10.68 lakh, 9.09 lakh candidates enrolled for the Higher Secondary examination.

The examinations were conducted at 6,195 centres across the state, with the board putting in place extensive administrative and technical measures to ensure a fair and smooth process.

How much marks do students need to pass? In the Class 10 exams of the Rajasthan Board (RBSE), all students need to secure 33 per cent marks to clear their Class 10 boards.

In the last RBSE Board results, the board had declared Class 10 results in May. This year, the board is hoping for an earlier release of the results.

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The overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.60 per cent. Last year, the Rajasthan Board saw 10,60,751 registrations. Of these, 10,39,895 students took the test, and 9,67,392 cleared it successfully.