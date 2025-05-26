RBSE Class 8th results 2025 out at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in — Check steps to download

RBSE Class 8th results 2025: The Director of Elementary Education, Sita Ram Jat, has officially announced the RBSE Class 8 Board Exam Results for this year. The results were released by the Registrar of the Education Department Examinations, Jaipur on Monday, May 26.

RBSE Class 8th results 2025: Direct links for scores Students can now access their scorecards of their RBSE Class 8th exams through the official websites: rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajpsp.nic.in.

RBSE Class 8th results 2025: Login details needed To view the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

RBSE Class 8th results 2025: How to check – a step-by-step guide Students can access their RBSE Class 8 Results through these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the RBSE Class 8 Result 2025 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen — download or print it for future reference.

What is the passing marks? Students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate to pass the RBSE class 8 exams. As per reports, this year, 12.22 lakh students have passed the Class 8th result and are now qualified to take admission in class 9.

In 2024, 1,264,913 students enrolled and the overall pass percentage was 95.72 per cent.

For more related information, students and parents are advised to visit the official website of RBSE.

Rajasthan Education Minister congratulates students Following the results, Rajasthan Education Minister took to X to congratulate students following the results:

"Class 8th Board Exam results were declared today. Hearty congratulations to all the students! Your hard work is commendable. Keep moving forward with the same enthusiasm. Those who did not get the expected results, do not be disappointed – this is an opportunity for a new beginning."

