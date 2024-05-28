RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 Board Exam 2024 results anytime soon. However, there is no official confirmation about the date and time of the declaration of results.
Students who appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams must keep their login details ready to download their marksheet from the Rajasthan board's official website at rajresults.nic.in. Essential login credentials include Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Registration Number mentioned on the admit card.
The Rajasthan education board conducted secondary exams between March 7 and March 30. According to the RBSE records, around 11 lakh students registered for Class 10 board exams this year.
The RBSE will hold a press conference to declare the result. At the meeting, the education board will release the overall pass percentages and gender-specific percentages, among other essential details, while announcing the Class 10 results.
RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024 Live: Keep THESE login credentials handy
RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024 Live: Students can check their RBSE Class 10 results on Rajasthan board's official website by entering the Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Registration Number mentioned on the admit card.
RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024 Live: 6 steps to check result
RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024 Live: Follow the below mentioned steps to check Class 10 Board exam results 2024:
- Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
- Click on Class 10 Board Results 2024 link available on the home page.
- This will direct the user to a new window.
- Provide login credentials and click on the submit.
- RBSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024 Live: Websites to track
RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024 Live: Students can check their scores at the official websites after the results are announced.
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- rajresults.nic.in
- rajasthan.indiaresults.com