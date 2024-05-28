RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board matric scores to be OUT soon; 6 steps to check result

10:48 AM IST

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is set to announce the Class 10 Board Exam results anytime soon. Students can download their marksheet from the Rajasthan board's official website at rajresults.nic.in.