RBSE 12th Result 2026: Navya Kumari Meena tops Rajasthan Board Class 12th exam with 99.62%

RBSE 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results for all three streams—Arts, Science, and Commerce—today, March 31.
The 2026 RBSE Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 12 to March 11, with over 8.5 lakh students appearing for the examinations this year.
In the Rajasthan Board Class 12 results, girls secured the top positions in two streams, while a boy topped in one stream, as reported by Navbharat Times. The report further stated that a girl scored 99.8% to secure the top rank in the state, followed by Navya Kumari Meena, who achieved 99.62%.
The overall pass percentage for RBSE Class 12 this year stood at 96.23%, with over 9 lakh students appearing for the 2026 board examinations.
The official websites for RBSE 12th result — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in — are currently not loading. But students can now access their results via DigiLocker or directly on LiveMint.
Roll number
Application number
Note: These details are mentioned on the students' admit cards.
Visit the official Rajasthan Board result websites: rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link for “RBSE 12th Result.”
Choose your stream: Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational.
Enter your roll number in the required field.
Complete the captcha (if shown) and click on Submit.
Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.
Download or print it for future use.
To access Rajasthan Board 12th result for Arts, Science or Commerce stream in case of no internet, students must follow the below mentioned steps
Step 1: Create a new message in the SMS app
Step 2: Type the message in the Format -
Arts Stream: Type RJ12A
Science Stream: Type RJ12S
Commerce Stream: Type RJ12C
Step 2: Send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263
Step 3: Students will receive RBSE 12th subject-wise marks and result status marks on the same mobile number.
Create a new message in the SMS app
Type the message in the Format -
Arts Stream: Type RJ12A
Science Stream: Type RJ12S
Commerce Stream: Type RJ12C
Send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263
Students will receive RBSE 12th subject-wise marks and result status marks on the same mobile number.
The RBSE Class 12 results follow a 9-point grading system, with grades awarded based on the total marks obtained in each subject, including both theory and practical or internal assessments.
To pass, students must secure at least 33% marks or a minimum grade D in each subject. For subjects that include both theory and practical components, like Physics, Chemistry, or Geography, students must obtain at least 33% in each component separately to clear the subject.
Students will need to collect their original RBSE Class 12 marksheets from their respective schools at a later date. The marksheet will include important details such as the student’s personal information, subject-wise marks, and overall score.
It will also contain information like the exam name, roll number, school name, subjects, grades, total marks, percentage obtained, qualifying status, and the overall grade achieved by the student.
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